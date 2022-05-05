Elizabeth Warren Echoes Labor Dept. Concerns About Fidelity’s Plan for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans

Alex Wong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Crawley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth Warren
    Elizabeth Warren
    American politician

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined the Labor Department in expressing concerns about Fidelity Investment's plan to offer bitcoin (BTC) in its 401(k) retirement plans.

  • In a joint letter with Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Warren asked Fidelity "about the appropriateness" of its plans.

  • Echoing the the Labor Department's concerns about bitcoin's volatility, the two described investing in crypto as "a risky and speculative gamble."

  • "We are concerned that Fidelity would take these risks with millions of Americans' retirement savings," they said.

  • They asked Fidelity to say how it assesses risks of volatility, fraud, theft and the evolving regulatory environment and how it plans to address them.

  • Warren has previously expressed skepticism about the crypto industry. In March, she introduced a bill to block cryptocurrency firms from conducting business with sanctioned companies. There is broad consensus in the blockchain industry that crypto is not used to work around sanctions.

  • She has also questioned mining firms over their energy usage and is a proponent of the U.S. developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), seen by some as a challenge and means of restricting private cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Read more: MicroStrategy to Offer Workers Bitcoin Options in 401(k) Accounts via Fidelity

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories