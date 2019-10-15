Elizabeth Warren fires back at Pete Buttigieg's 'pocket change' comment with another big money pledge

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has more than small donor money in her pocket.

After South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked Warren and other candidates for relying on "pocket change" to fund their 2020 campaigns, Warren issued a typically outsized response. She didn't call out Buttigieg by name, but instead pledged to avoid another segment of big-money donors and revealed a proposal to root out corporate influence in politics, essentially setting up a fight for Tuesday night's primary debate.

Buttigieg on Monday defended his acceptance of big-money donations by saying "we're not going to beat Trump with pocket change." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) issued a blatant rebuttal, but Warren took a more subtle approach in her Tuesday blog post by reminding readers she'd pledged not to take donations from federal lobbyists or PACs throughout her entire presidential run. In addition, Warren said she wouldn't take "take any contributions over $200 from executives at big tech companies, big banks, private equity firms, or hedge funds."

Warren then called on her fellow candidates to disclose if they'd given special titles to big-money donors — an attempt to expose if they'd been "hobnobbing with the rich and powerful," she wrote. And beyond these "voluntary changes," Warren discussed how, if elected, she'd stop foreign and corrupt influence in U.S. elections, "expand disclosure of fundraising and spending," and establish public financing for federal campaigns. Find all of Warren's proposal here.