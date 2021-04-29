Elizabeth Warren fist-pumps and Joe Manchin takes notes during Biden's first joint address to Congress

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) look on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol. Doug Mills/Getty Images

  • Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress was met with enthusiasm from progressive Democrats but put some moderates on the spot.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, who was seen taking copious notes at the back of the chamber, didn't clap for some of Biden's initiatives.

  • When Biden mentioned his proposed investments in childcare, Sen. Elizabeth Warren clapped vigorously and pumped her fist in the air.

President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday drew enthusiasm from key progressive lawmakers, while putting some moderate Democrats on the spot.

As Biden detailed his far-reaching plans to invest in American infrastructure and the care economy, most Democrats repeatedly leapt to their feet to applaud the proposals. But a few lawmakers, most notably Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, stayed quiet.

Manchin was seen taking copious notes at the back of the chamber. He didn't applaud certain Biden initiatives, including gun regulations and policing reform legislation, signaling his opposition to those priorities. And he was reportedly among the first lawmakers to leave the chamber following the address.

Meanwhile, when Biden mentioned his childcare proposals in the American Families Plan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts clapped vigorously and pumped her fist in the air. Warren ran for president in 2020 in large part on her universal childcare proposal and has been advocating for major investments in childcare for years.

After his address, Biden spoke for several minutes with Sen. Bernie Sanders, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, two progressives who will play key roles in the administration's effort to pass the American Jobs Plan and Families Plan.

