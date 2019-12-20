Elizabeth Warren and her husband are worth an estimated $12 million. Here's a look at the lifestyle, finances, and real-estate portfolio of one of the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

Reuters/Rachel Mummey

Elizabeth Warren is one of the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Warren was ranked No. 2 in Insider's recent "Power Ranking" of who has the best chance of becoming the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

The 70-year-old former law professor has been surging across multiple polls in support, favorability, enthusiasm, and perceived electability.

In Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, Warren criticized another leading candidate, Pete Buttigieg, for hosting a donor dinner "held in a wine cave full of crystals and $900-a-bottle wine."

"We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States," Warren continued. "Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States."

In response, Buttigieg noted that out of the seven candidates on stage, he is the only non-member of the two-comma club. "This is the problem with issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass," he added.

Warren and her husband have an estimated combined net worth of $12 million, according to Forbes. Most of their wealth is held in retirement accounts and real estate. The senator has also brought in hundreds of thousands from book royalties.

A spokesperson for Warren didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Read on for an in-depth look at Warren's wealth, assets, real estate, and lifestyle.

Warren raised $24.6 million in fundraising money in the third quarter of 2019 — more than any other Democratic candidate except Bernie Sanders.

Warren's 2017 financial disclosures placed her net worth between $4.6 and $10.6 million, Business Insider previously reported. Today, Forbes estimates her and her husband Bruce Mann's combined net worth to be $12 million.

Their wealth is held mainly in is held mainly in retirement accounts and real estate, according to Forbes. Warren and her husband have TIAA and CREF accounts, which are available for nonprofit employees and teachers, worth at least $4 million.