Elizabeth Warren and Her Supporters Now Have Tremendous Power to Shape the Rest of the Primary

On a chilly Thursday afternoon, a well-prepared woman in a purple quilted jacket stood next to her husband, exhaled, and announced she was suspending her presidential campaign. Senator Elizabeth Warren declined to endorse either Senator Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden, saying instead that she wanted to take time to think before making a decision about how to spend her considerable political capital.

“Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on that,” she told reporters. “We don’t have to decide that this minute.”

This week was a brutal comedown for Warren, who was running atop the polls for much of last year. But over the course of late 2019 and early 2020, her campaign made a series of missteps and suffered setbacks that resulted in her losing all four early states in the Democratic primary, then getting swept on Super Tuesday, including coming in a dismal third in her home state of Massachusetts.

In an unusual display of candor, Warren admitted that her theory of the race had been misguided. “I was told at the beginning of this whole undertaking that there are two lanes: a progressive lane, that Bernie Sanders is the incumbent for, and a moderate lane that Joe Biden is the incumbent for, and there’s no room for anyone else in this,” Warren said Thursday. “I thought that wasn’t right, but evidently I was wrong.”

Warren is personally beloved by her team, and as the news sunk in, staffers described a “sense of sadness,” “crying,” and an overwhelming feeling that that the best candidate for President had been let down. One staffer describes it this way: “You’ve got a 78-year old heart attack survivor and a 77-year old who’s clearly sundowning. And hey, you’ve got someone who might be broadly acceptable to both factions, but.. what? She’s a woman? Oops, never mind.”

“The only people I’m really mad at are the folks who knew she was the best and didn’t support her anyway,” the staffer says.

Warren was known for her iron discipline on the campaign trail, rarely straying off her “I’ve got a plan for that,” message and attacking her opponents in debates with withering precision. But on Thursday, she let down her guard. When a reporter asked her about how sexism played out in the race, she answered in a way that would have been impossible just 48 hours earlier.

“You know that is the trap question for every woman,” she said. “If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’”

The debate about that sexism — who fueled it, who benefited from it, and who resents it — may have major implications for Warren’s movement moving forward. Many progressives assumed Sanders would be the natural beneficiary of her supporters: the two progressives are ideologically similar, and both support Medicare for All and student debt forgiveness. Prominent Sanders allies, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, publicly speculated on Twitter whether Super Tuesday would have gone differently if the the progressives had consolidated around Sanders the way moderates consolidated around Biden.

But it may not be so simple. According to a Morning Consult poll released Thursday morning, Warren supporters are roughly split between Sanders and Biden: 43% say Sanders is their second choice, while 36% would pick Biden.

“A bunch of people feel like she or they personally have experienced sexism from Bernie Sanders or from his supporters, or they’ve heard about it. And part of why they support her is her gender,” says progressive strategist Jess Morales Rocketto. “I think a lot of people feel like Warren did it exactly the right way: she did everything that people wanted, and it didn’t get her anything.” Rocketto says she’s heard from progressive women who say Warren’s demise makes them even angrier than Clinton’s in 2016.

Warren had positioned herself as the progressive who was both practical and friendly, and the next few weeks may test which parts of that identity were most resonant to her base. If they’re looking for a progressive, they’ll likely to go with Sanders — but the Warren supporters who were attracted to her tone and effectiveness may be up for grabs.

Progressive data strategist Sean McElwee says he expects the Warren vote to split towards Sanders by roughly 60/40, but that a significant minority will likely go to Biden. “Warren was able to build a coalition that sort of bridge some people who were more supportive of progressives and some people who were more supportive of the establishment,” he said, adding that her coalition included a lot of college-educated women who may prioritize getting rid of Trump over progressive revolution. “Obviously the harassment around the campaign has made it so that some people do not want to go vote for Sanders.”