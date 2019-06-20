Elizabeth Warren is running the year's most substantive campaign. What does that say about everyone else?

The way a lot of my colleagues in the media have been talking about her, Elizabeth Warren is running for president in a way that’s different from anyone else who has ever run for president, or at least since the printing press came along.

First she sits down and imagines that she actually is president, and considers a problem the country might face, and comes up with some kind of proposed solution for it. It’s like, I don’t know … a policy.

Then she makes sure to write this policy down on whatever paper might be available, so there’s a record. And then she actually publishes her idea, so people can read about it.

Apparently no one’s ever explored this political terrain before. Warren’s pretty much the Vasco da Gama of presidential candidates.

You think I’m exaggerating? Well, I am, but go do a Google search for “Elizabeth Warren has a plan,” and see how many awestruck articles pop up (a lot of them written by the same people who berated Hillary Clinton for running on a “laundry list” of boring proposals).

Or check out this absolutely stunning column by the New York Times’s Farhad Manjoo, which begins by telling us flatly that “Elizabeth Warren is running ... the most impressive campaign within my lifetime.”

Which is a totally defensible statement, I guess, if you’re 18. Those of us who are old enough to have covered a bunch of campaigns might remember a time, not very long ago at all, when carting around a book full of ambitious and reasonably detailed policies was considered a threshold requirement, especially for a Democrat.

You could go back to Bill Clinton’s Putting People First in 1992 (which itself was less visionary than the “New Covenant” speeches Clinton delivered before he ran, or than the plan that Paul Tsongas, his rival in the Democratic primaries, had run on).

Or you could go back four years earlier, to Gary Hart’s Strategic Investment Initiative and his trilogy of lectures on post-Cold War foreign policy, which make Warren’s Medium posts look like the side of a cereal box.

As recently as 2000, in the first Democratic primary campaign I covered, Al Gore and Bill Bradley were issuing competing, substantive plans every couple of weeks on issues like health care, gun control and Social Security. (Remember the “lockbox”?)

Hell, even John Edwards, running in 2004, published an entire hardback collection of dense essays on eradicating poverty (including contributions from then-Professor Elizabeth Warren). And believe me, Edwards was nobody’s idea of a once-in-a-generation intellect.

But you know, all of that came before the tide of social media and instant celebrity washed over our politics, taking with it any idea too complicated to be summarized in a tweet, along with the memory of any candidate who passed through our consciousness before the advent of the selfie stick.

Not only is Warren’s approach not especially new, but it’s not all that bold, either. As I wrote a few months ago, there’s really nothing courageous about telling the activists in your party everything they want to hear, with not even a nod at making any hard choices, or at setting difficult priorities, or at challenging a single tenet of liberal orthodoxy.

In fact, so busy are the new legion of commentators venerating Warren for her substantive campaign that they have little time to scrutinize the substance of any of it.

Warren has, in fact, offered some transformational ideas for her hypothetical presidency, like smashing apart tech companies, levying a surtax on the super-wealthy and creating a government-financed network of childcare centers.

All of her brainy ideas, however, come down to the same not-so-complex approach. In every case, Warren gravitates toward massive government investment and regulation.

Her faith in Washington, despite her repeatedly maligning the place, appears to be boundless; there is no problem in the society that she thinks can’t be fixed by setting aside a mountain of public money and creating a new agency to spend it.