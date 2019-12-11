Elizabeth Warren Leans Into ‘First Female President’

Elizabeth Warren has intensified her first female president pitch.

Down two women rivals and statistically wedged among a trio of men, the Massachusetts senator now finds herself as the Democratic primary’s only female candidate to crack the top tier. And in recent weeks, she has embraced the possibility of becoming the first woman to occupy the White House with new fervor, giving voters a strong verbal and visual contrast to her direct competition: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg.

“It’s the three B’s and Elizabeth,” Deborah Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, said. “She does, by the very nature of who she is, stand out in that group.”

But now, it’s more overt.

In a single month, Warren elevated three congresswomen to co-chair her campaign, promised to amplify two former female rivals’ voices on the trail, courted black women in the South, and even pledged to choose a scarf that promotes reproductive freedom on Inauguration Day. Most recently, she gave oxygen to the idea that the country is ready for a national ticket that doesn’t include a man’s name on it.

“Elizabeth Warren is smart in wrapping herself around it,” Patti Solis Doyle, who served as Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager in 2008, told The Daily Beast when asked about Warren embracing the historic possibility.

Taken together, the maneuvering, which has amplified over the past several weeks, is an apparent attempt to present a cohesive pro-woman package as the field of candidates narrows just weeks before early voting commences.

“That idea is still very, very strong and meaningful,” Solis Doyle said.

In November, Warren announced a slate of three female campaign co-chairs: Reps. Deb Haaland (D-NM), Katie Porter (D-CA), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who were elected during the 2018 midterms when women swept the House in record numbers. Pressley, a coveted progressive endorsement and the only so-called “Squad” member to back Warren over Sanders, became the first African-American woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. Haaland was one of the first two Native American women elected and was on hand as a surrogate at several Democratic debates.

The day after she endorsed last month, Pressley appeared alongside Warren at an event at Clark Atlanta University as part of the presidential aspirant’s outreach to the most reliable voting constituency in the Democratic Party.

“The fighters I want to talk about tonight are black women,” Warren said, before addressing issues that disproportionately impact black women.

“Frankly, it’s a smart political move,” Christina Reynolds, vice president of communications for Emily’s List, a group that helps recruit and elect women to office, including Warren, told The Daily Beast. “But I also think it’s who she is. I might just argue it’s gotten a little more attention lately.”

Other gestures have been more symbolic.

At a campaign stop in Iowa last week, the senator promised to wear the same accessory she donned during Trump’s inauguration in 2017, a scarf from Planned Parenthood, which has been under intense fire during the Trump administration.

“We know the power of women’s vote,” Reynolds added. “And we certainly know it in this primary.”

Warren also took the rare step last week to provide a window into her thought process when pondering potential vice president options, teasing the possibility that voters would back an all-female presidential ticket.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Warren said voters “would support a lot of different combinations” of candidates and running mates. “Sure, why not?,” she said at a stop in Charleston, South Carolina, adding she would consider Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who dropped out of the Democratic primary last week, for that slot if she secured the nomination.

Female strategists and Democratic campaign veterans agreed that the idea of a two-woman ticket is hardly radical, particularly citing the high return on investment female candidates delivered in the 2018 midterms.

“About as radical as having two-male ticket,” Solis Doyle said. “I don’t think she’s going to get punished for it.”

Still, there is ample polling that shows a hesitance among some voters about a female nominee. Most recently, in a November New York Times Upshot and Siena College poll of key battleground states, 41 percent of voters who said they support Biden, who leads national polling averages, but not Warren said they agree with the statement that most of the women who run for president “just aren’t that likeable.”