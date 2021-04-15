Elizabeth Warren Literally LOLs at GOP’s Supposed Breakup With Corporate America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Brodey
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

As Republicans castigate corporations for opposing their nationwide efforts to change voting rules, the Democratic Party’s top critics of private sector power are laughing at the notion that corporate America and the GOP have actually splintered.

Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About It

Literally.

Asked on Wednesday about the idea of a rift between the GOP and big business, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) let out a chuckle.

“I think the Republicans have finally been called out,” Warren told The Daily Beast. “They think that they can pass laws to keep people from voting and otherwise undermine our democracy, and so long as they cut taxes for corporate America, everything will be sunshine and roses. They’re wrong.”

The former Wall Street watchdog and progressive 2020 presidential candidate didn’t exactly give corporations moral credit for speaking out against the GOP’s voting stands. They’d simply reached their limit.

“All of this is about democracy,” said Warren. “Corporations are willing to get in and throw their money around to help candidates that they're aligned with, but what we're seeing now is they're not willing to take that all the way to the point of breaking our basic democracy.”

That apparent breaking point was Georgia Republicans’ bill, passed in March, to restrict several avenues of voting access after high-profile Democratic victories in the state fueled conspiracies about election integrity. Big local companies like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola spoke up strongly against that bill, and Major League Baseball pulled its scheduled All-Star Game from the state under pressure from their players and the public. CEOs of major companies like Pepsi and Paypal huddled recently to discuss coordinated pushback to bills similar to Georgia’s nationwide. And on Wednesday, the pages of the New York Times and Washington Post had an open letter signed by hundreds of corporations—including Starbucks, General Motors, and Google—condemning “any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”

Those moves, among others, have prompted the GOP to turn on corporate America’s titans as “woke” warriors taking marching orders from Democrats, which has sparked the op-eds and headlines speculating about the schism between C-suites and the Republican Party.

Not only do progressives like Warren reject the idea that this rift is real—they also reject the idea that a broader political realignment is taking place, one in which Republicans assume the role as big business’ main adversary, while Democrats gradually align with corporate interests.

The de facto dean of the party’s left wing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), put forward a simple litmus test for Republicans when asked that question. “We’ll see how they feel about asking large corporations and the wealthy to start paying their fair share,” Sanders told The Daily Beast. “Let’s see how they feel about raising the minimum wage.”

The subtext for Sanders’ answer: Republicans largely don’t support those things. To pay for their proposed $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan, President Joe Biden and Democrats want to raise taxes on corporations to 28 percent, up from the 21 percent rate that the GOP codified in their 2017 tax bill. Republicans have uniformly balked at that idea.

The GOP also vocally opposed an effort from Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 when Democrats pushed to add it to their COVID relief package in February. Only one Republican, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), came close to endorsing the idea, backing a minimum wage hike only for the biggest corporations. Generally, he has been one of the few Republicans willing to back up criticism for corporations’ politics with some measures to restrain their power.

Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About It

Hawley believes the rest of his party is catching up with him, particularly on issues of antitrust, and he argued the Democratic Party is becoming the preferred party of corporate America. “The corporatist party right now, increasingly today, is the Democratic Party,” Hawley argued to The Daily Beast. “We’re in a significant realignment right now.”

Many Republicans’ recent displays of antipathy toward corporate America have been largely fueled by the sense they are targeting them in one way or another, not only through the opposition to state-level voting bills, but through endorsement of “cancel culture” or censorship of conservatives.

Beyond that, the declarations from numerous large companies—such as Amazon, AT&T, Mastercard, and Blue Cross Blue Shield—that they would not contribute to the campaigns of Republican lawmakers who objected to the certification of the 2020 election after Jan. 6 further rankled the party.

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) recently issued a surprise endorsement of the drive to form a labor union at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, he alluded to the mega-corporation’s devastating impact on small businesses. But most of Rubio’s firepower was reserved for Amazon’s supposed “war against working-class values” by banning conservative books from their marketplace, and their “citizen of the world” status, which he argued made the company complicit with China’s communist government.

His 2016 presidential rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has also gone after “woke” corporations but tried to shoe-horn those criticisms into a conservative-flavored argument that power, in general, is bad. In a Tuesday tweet, Cruz declared: “Big Government is bad. Big Corporations are bad. Big Tech is bad. Big Hollywood is bad. Any massive accumulation of power is bad.”

Hawley, who is leading a push to strip a century-old antitrust exemption for MLB in response to the Georgia decision, disputed the idea that Republicans’ lack of support for making corporations pay higher taxes means they are not serious about holding corporations accountable. “I don’t buy that you have to support Democrats’ policy agenda in order to have a serious critique of corporate America,” he said.

Progressives are deeply skeptical of this, of course. “You can't just rhetorically say, ‘We're the party of working families,’” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a leading House progressive who co-chaired Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. “What are the policies? What is one concrete policy that Republicans in the last 30 years have passed that is directly in the interests of working families, that has increased worker power compared to corporate power?”

As to Hawley’s point that Democrats are more corporate, Khanna dismissed it outright. “I think we're moving the other direction,” he said.

To Warren, though, it all comes back to the issue that has expanded the daylight between Republicans and corporations: voting.

“Corporate America may still be willing to line up with the tax-cut Republicans, but not over something that is fundamental to democracy,” said Warren. “So, in a sense, when you asked me about just the simple realignment in politics, that’s not what it says to me. To me, it says, here’s something bigger than politics, and that corporate America recognizes it has a responsibility in America, and that responsibility is to support our democracy.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • AP sources: Tool behind crackdown on opioids could expire

    The Biden administration has been slow-walking its work on the extension of a legislative order that would keep in place a sweeping tool that's helped federal agents crack down on drugs chemically similar to fentanyl, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. In recent weeks, the people said, the White House and Justice Department leaders have, on several occasions, canceled meetings with officials at the Drug Enforcement Administration to discuss the plan around so-called fentanyl analogues, which are generally foreign-made drugs with a very close chemical makeup to the dangerous opioid. The legislation temporarily classifies the synthetic opioids as a Schedule 1 drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act, making it easier for prosecutors to build cases against traffickers.

  • Kentucky representative complains about wearing ‘stupid masks’ during House meetings

    The House Judiciary Committee’s Wednesday meeting was meant for the markup of legislation and amendments, but one Kentucky congressman took the opportunity to criticize wearing “stupid masks” while conducting House business.

  • CEO Hits Back At Fox News After They Derided Him For Offering $70,000 Minimum Salaries

    Dan Price of Gravity Payments said revenue has tripled since he cut his own annual salary of $1 million to $70,000.

  • Mysterious & beautiful creatures are found in pond at midnight

    Many people are familiar with the forests around them. They enjoy walks during the day, exploring and gazing at the beauty and serenity of the woods. For those lucky enough to experience true wilderness, the only sounds are often the songs of the birds and the footsteps of distant animals. Sitting or moving quietly can even provide a glimpse of the life that lives in the forest. The benefits of such beauty are greater than we ever imagined, with experts now telling us that "forest bathing" works wonders for our emotional wellbeing and happiness. Spending time in nature is now toted as one of the best ways to cure or prevent depression. As an added benefit, our curiosity about the world around us will be piqued and we will learn a lot about the life that shares our planet. These researchers are well aware of the fascinating world within the trees by day, but they took to the woods in the darkness to witness one of the most spectacular and little known events that happen within days of the ice melting on the surface of the forest's vernal pools. It is the great spring salamander migration. Experts estimate that salamanders make up the greatest amount of a forest's vertebrate biomass. This makes them one of the most important food sources and a critical part of the health of entire ecosystems. The yellow spotted salamander is rarely seen. They spend most of the year hidden beneath leaf litter, logs, or in burrows. They must keep their skin moist to breathe and they shy away from heat and light. There can literally be more than a billion of them in a large forest, yet we might go our whole lives without sighting one. Within days of the spring thaw, especially after a rain, salamanders make their annual nightly migration to meet in the water for an event that lasts only 2-3 nights. Preferring ponds without fish, in hardwood areas, the salamanders make the trek to breed. They enter the water where they began life as a tadpole. The males cluster and deposit sperm as the females lay egg masses attached to twigs, leaves or other underwater structures. There can be hundreds of salamanders in a cluster and tens of thousands in a large pond at any time. They gather on the bottom in shallow water, swimming to the surface when they need to breathe. They quickly return to the bottom to fertilize the eggs. This will go on for several days before the salamanders make their way back to their feeding areas. They will hibernate all winter, emerging again in the spring to repeat the process. These researchers have carefully made their way along the forest path to a pond deep in the woods that rarely sees people. They must watch their step as salamanders cover the ground in some spots. The biologists slowly wade into the water, careful not to disturb or endanger the fragile creatures. They observe and count the animals, making comparisons with other years and other locations. What we are learning now about these amphibians may be critical to forest conservation on the whole. Altering one small body of water could adversely affect an entire food web in a forest. And scientists are carefully looking at the salamanders' ability to regenerate limbs and organs, including their brain. In addition to the salamanders in this pond, the biologists found giant water beetles, cadis fly larvae, a snapping turtle, newts, frogs, and toads. There was even a pair of owls each night that called out in the darkness. On one of the nights, the owl silently landed on a tree branch just above them and watched them curiously. Distant coyotes on the hunt howled and yipped. The forest near you is beautiful by day, but it is also mysterious and active in the dark of night. There is more life around us than we ever imagined.

  • A Taliban leader told the BBC 'we have won' after Biden announced the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden plans to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, most likely leaving the country's government vulnerable.

  • Sixers star Ben Simmons throws more shade at Rudy Gobert in DPOY case

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons throws more shade at Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert.

  • 'It's a sign': Buddhist temple clock that stopped during Fukushima earthquake restarts after a decade

    An 100-year-old clock that stopped working after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 has been rattled back to life by a recent quake. Bunshun Sakano, the head priest of Fumonji Temple, in the Miyagi Prefecture town of Yamamoto, said he has been “inspired” by the clock suddenly restarting. “It’s like a sign of encouragement that real restoration of the area is coming,” he told the Mainichi newspaper,. He said it had hardened his resolve to do more for local people still suffering the after-effects of what is known as the Great East Japan Earthquake. Mr Sakano purchased the clock in an antique shop in nearby Fukushima Prefecture a few years before the magnitude 9 tremor, the worst natural disaster in Japan’s history.

  • Flipkart to acquire online travel firm Cleartrip

    Flipkart said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire online travel and hotel ticketing firm Cleartrip as the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm looks to expand its offerings in the world's second largest internet market. The deal values 14-year-old Cleartrip, which raised about $74 million prior to the acquisition, at about $40 million, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The distress sale comes as Cleartrip, like most other travel firms, faces unprecedented stress amid the global pandemic that has severely slowed down people's appetite to move around.

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Shake-up at Triller. TikTok rival replaces CEO and buys AI firm

    Triller's parent company on Wednesday appointed a new CEO, Mahi de Silva, after acquiring his company, Amplify.ai for an undisclosed price.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Mysterious photo saves missing California hiker

    The missing hiker was airlifted after he spent a night alone in the forest