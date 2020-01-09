Elizabeth Warren: 'I never wash my face'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) might want to consider a big, structural change to her skincare routine.

Sure, the 2020 candidate discussed health care policy, the ongoing Iran crisis, and student loan debt in an interview with Cosmopolitan published Thursday. But one of the most standout revelations stemmed from a signature Cosmo question: "What's your skincare routine?"

"Pond's Moisturizer," Warren concisely responded. "Every morning, every night. And I never wash my face."









Warren went on to explain she didn't exactly get her tips from Cosmo's pages, but rather from "a much older cousin named Tootsie:"

Years ago, I was, I guess probably somewhere in my 20s, and we're at a big family reunion. And Tootsie was beautiful. I looked over at her, and I said, "Toots, how do you have such gorgeous skin?" She said, “Pond's Moisturizer every morning, every night, and never wash your face." So from Tootsie to me to you.

Find Warren's whole interview with Cosmopolitan here.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump now says climate change is 'serious' and not 'a hoax'

Trump tells Toledo rally he 'saved' Ethiopia, laments he didn't get the Nobel Peace Prize for it

Report: Justice Department inquiry into Hillary Clinton wrapping up after finding nothing

