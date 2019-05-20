Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix everything, even our sad love lives

Nicole Gallucci

Elizabeth Warren is all about making plans, and she's bringing her expert policy-making skills to social media.

The 2020 presidential candidate has plans to forgive student debt, rebuild the middle class, and even end the opioid crisis. But she's also open to helping people navigate their tricky love lives.

On Saturday, comedian Ashley Nicole Black asked her 88,000 followers if they thought Warren had a plan to fix her love life. On Sunday, Warren, queen of policies, unexpectedly replied to the tweet directly.

"DM me and let's figure this out," Warren tweeted. Simply iconic.

SEE ALSO: Elizabeth Warren takes a ‘hard pass’ on Fox News town hall

Black was absolutely shook upon receiving Warren's response, and she tweeted a screenshot of the exchange, along with the words, "I am deceased. And ready to welcome new love in my life. And then get our new pres elected. #shehasaplan"

Other Twitter users were equally impressed by Warren's hilarious tweet, and digitally bowed down to the Democratic candidate by showering her with praise.

Many were well aware Warren has established herself as the 2020 election's Sam from Holes by saying "I can fix that" in the face of any challenge. But to see her keeping things light, acknowledging, and extending her own strong policy plans to social media was a delight.

Warren, the American people stan you giving relationship advice, but can you please make it public next time so we can all benefit? Thanks.

WATCH: Beto O'Rourke announces $5 trillion climate crisis plan

Uploads%252fvideo uploaders%252fdistribution thumb%252fimage%252f91287%252f50de4af2 1871 4b7f ab28 a827d2931862.jpg%252foriginal.jpg?signature=n u6uo8xg9zow1a2w4iujasauro=&source=https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws