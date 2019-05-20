Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix everything, even our sad love lives

Elizabeth Warren is all about making plans, and she's bringing her expert policy-making skills to social media.

The 2020 presidential candidate has plans to forgive student debt, rebuild the middle class, and even end the opioid crisis. But she's also open to helping people navigate their tricky love lives.

On Saturday, comedian Ashley Nicole Black asked her 88,000 followers if they thought Warren had a plan to fix her love life. On Sunday, Warren, queen of policies, unexpectedly replied to the tweet directly.

"DM me and let's figure this out," Warren tweeted. Simply iconic.

DM me and let’s figure this out. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 19, 2019

Black was absolutely shook upon receiving Warren's response, and she tweeted a screenshot of the exchange, along with the words, "I am deceased. And ready to welcome new love in my life. And then get our new pres elected. # shehasaplan"

We stan a Queen. Nay, a PRESIDENT. https://t.co/WIPCbUzWNJ — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 19, 2019

Other Twitter users were equally impressed by Warren's hilarious tweet, and digitally bowed down to the Democratic candidate by showering her with praise.

Welp, she did it. Elizabeth Warren just won the presidency. Give her the White House, the Iron Throne, a Nobel prize, a pony, whatever she wants. pic.twitter.com/AlKOC9oFDy — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) May 19, 2019

This is the most magical thing I’ve ever seen happen on this website or anywhere — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) May 19, 2019

How effin' awesome is this?! A POTUS with a heart, a mind, a sense of humor and two X chromosomes. Yes! We are so ready for this! #ElizabethWarren #Warren2020 — Annie Fox (@Annie_Fox) May 19, 2019

This is the kind of leadership I want for this nation pic.twitter.com/3aVFYd88ki — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) May 19, 2019

First, this is hilarious. Second, if you give folks student loan debt relief, some help with higher wages and access to affordable housing and daycare, all those things give space to actually wanna go on dates and make it possible to build a family. So she kinda does have a plan! https://t.co/Nrs0w74xiJ — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) May 19, 2019

She has a plan for EVERYTHING! https://t.co/0fsaqJAuQD — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) May 19, 2019

Whoever says women candidates aren't relatable or likeable or funny is nuts. I adore this woman. https://t.co/AJtlEhbRiR — Belle 🌹 Resists (@BelleResist) May 19, 2019

Many were well aware Warren has established herself as the 2020 election's Sam from Holes by saying "I can fix that" in the face of any challenge. But to see her keeping things light, acknowledging, and extending her own strong policy plans to social media was a delight.

Warren, the American people stan you giving relationship advice, but can you please make it public next time so we can all benefit? Thanks.