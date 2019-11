Who is 'Elizabeth Warren' the politician, and what has she done with the nonpartisan wonk?

When one of my sons does something unexpected, I like to joke: “Who are you and what have you done with my son?” After reading Elizabeth Warren’s three books on politics, I had the same question about her.

The first, "The Two-Income Trap" from 2003, is moderate or even conservative. Some of her arguments on public policy consequences are so well-reasoned that it brings a tear to an economist’s eye. But really, the book is what you’d expect from an academic — thorough work, thoughtful analysis and careful conclusions.

Warren’s thesis: When financial troubles come, life often falls apart — even for two-income families who “play by the rules.” Higher household incomes could have meant more savings and less risk. But household spending increased as well. With both parents working, a family has less flexibility — thus, “the two-income trap.”

Warren notes that most of the increased spending came from housing. And she rightly saw a connection between housing prices, K-12 school quality and neighborhood safety. This led her to advocate FOR greatly expanded school choice — vouchers, charters and so on — to break the link between housing and schools.

They can't even be marginally reasonable: Democrats just might reelect Trump, and they'll have no one to blame but themselves.

The policy prescriptions in the book are mild, compared with her later books and her proposals today. This stemmed from her understanding of how subsidies distort markets and inflate prices: “America simply cannot afford mass subsidies for its middle class to buy housing. Besides, direct subsidies are likely to add more ammunition to the already ruinous bidding wars, ultimately driving home prices even higher.”

She made similar arguments to criticize subsidies for day care. But her analysis and prescriptions were not always impressive. She complains about inflation in higher education without noting the impact of its massive subsidies. And her level of trust toward consumers, particularly the poor and certain minority groups, is not very high.

When the wonk became a politician

Unfortunately, the impressive things about Warren went out the proverbial window when she became a politician. It’s easy to see when you compare "The Two-Income Trap" to her other two political books: "A Fighting Chance," from 2014, and "This Fight Is our Fight," from 2017. Both move toward rhetoric, biography, and boilerplate — and away from careful analysis.

Neither merry nor bright: Stefanik's impeachment dive into Trump's MAGA nihilism reveals dark Republican future

New policy preferences emerge that look like a crass grab for political power. And beyond grand plans that can’t possibly be financed through wealth and income taxes, Warren’s avid embrace of wide-ranging and extensive subsidies — for college, student loan forgiveness, child care and health care — makes no sense and has no apparent cause.

So, here’s the most amazing story in Warren’s books: Her research on bankruptcy leads to political influence. She gets the opportunity to meet with first lady Hillary Clinton and argue against a bill penned by industry lobbyists. Congress and President Bill Clinton support the law. But Warren persuades Hillary Clinton — who persuades her husband to veto the bill.

But here’s the kicker: The bill is reintroduced in Congress the next spring. “This time, freshman Sen. Hillary Clinton voted in favor of the bill. … The bill was essentially the same but Hillary Rodham Clinton was not. … Her husband was a lame duck at the time he vetoed the bill; he could afford to forgo future campaign contributions. As New York’s newest senator, however, it seems that Hillary Clinton could not afford such a principled position.” Ouch!

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to a group in Ankeny Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. More