Elizabeth Warren is out of the race, but advocates hope her disability plan is the new standard

There’s a saying often used by disability rights advocates to stress the importance of having disabled people at the table making decisions that will affect their lives: “Nothing about us without us.”

That idea is what set one candidate apart in the 2020 presidential race, some of those advocates said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren suspended her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination last week after disappointing performances in several primaries and a crushing loss in her home state of Massachusetts. But the way she crafted her disability plan will be a model for the future, according to the people who helped her build it.

“Her plan was a blueprint,” said Vilissa Thompson, a social worker and founder of disability advocacy blog Ramp Your Voice and who consulted on Warren's disability team.

Partners, not props

Matthew Cortland tweeted his amazement last month when Warren described in a CNN town hall how every policy issue affects disabled people. And he was not alone.

“I’m in tears,” came one reply. “I’ve never heard a candidate talk about, care about, listen to and work with people with disabilities.”

Cortland, a lawyer and policy analyst who helped consult on the campaign’s disability plan, said Warren operated her campaign much the same way she talked about it on stage: in collaboration with the people who had the most stake in her positions.

“It hit me … I’m a woman with plans,” Warren said at the town hall. “I need a disability plan overall. And I thought, I’m not gonna write this myself. I’m gonna reach out to the community, to the disability communities, and say, ‘What parts do we need to be able to build that equality?’”

From tonight's @cnn town hall with @ewarren, this is most of her answer in response to a question on including those of us who are disabled (apologies for the audio) https://t.co/M9frmCwsA4 pic.twitter.com/FrfgSJ3GnZ — Matthew Cortland, Esq 🗽 (@mattbc) February 6, 2020

Warren and her campaign came up with her over 7,000-word plan, “Protecting the Rights and Equality of People with Disabilities," with the input of a working group made up of disabled advocates and community members. She's not the only candidate to consult disabled people, but the people in her disability group said she did it differently.

Those individuals weren’t just offering suggestions, they were building the plan themselves through the facilitation of Warren’s campaign staff, according to Rebecca Cokley, the director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the progressive think tank Center for American Progress. They had access to a shared document where they would type notes and make edits, collaborating to create the document that now lives on Warren's site.

"My aim was solely to get the policy right. In order to get it right, it was important to identify our knowledge gaps and ask for help," said Molly Doris-Pierce, Warren's national disability outreach director. She and campaign policy analyst Alexandra Wilcox facilitated the community engagement.

Cokley consulted on several 2020 campaigns’ disability plans, including for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Obama Cabinet member Julián Castro. But she personally endorsed Warren and joined her campaign.

“One of the things that makes Sen. Warren's plan stand out is actually it goes beyond just the words on the paper,” Cokley said. “Sen. Warren specifically talked about disability and her plan repeatedly. None of the other candidates have really addressed their own plan in debates, in town halls, on social media.”

Thompson also said she was particularly impressed with Warren's dedication to listening to the voices of disabled people of color in crafting parts of the plan.

Cokley has been working on Democratic campaigns going back to John Kerry's bid in 2004, and this election cycle is unique in its approach to disability. In the past, Cokley said, "it almost felt sort of very Dickensian" when asking to be included, "like, 'Please, sir, can I have some more?' ... With the Warren campaign, they were looking at us as experts."

"We were partners – not an afterthought, not props – partners," Cortland added.