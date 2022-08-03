Elizabeth Warren says 'no' to bipartisan bill aimed at federal abortion protections. Here's why.

WASHINGTON – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Tuesday she will not vote for a bipartisan bill introduced Monday that would provide federal abortion protections because it does not go far enough.

The bill, which was created as an answer to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, is likely to fail because it needs all 50 Democratic senators and at least 10 Republicans on board to bypass a filibuster..

Warren, a longtime abortion rights advocate, said in an interview with NBC News that the measure "does not codify Roe," adding "no," she will not support it.

She said the issue is that the bill is "not an obvious improvement over where we stand right now."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., one of the sponsors of the measure, said on NBC Monday that the bill did not have the 60 votes necessary, but hopes the "post-Dobbs reality of 10 year-olds being smuggled across state borders," would help the legislation pass.

Kaine, was referencing the case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who crossed state lines into Indiana for an abortion. Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe.

President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, signed an executive order to offer protection for people traveling out of state for an abortion.

The Reproduction Freedom to Protect All act, which was introduced by Kaine, along with Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ala., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, Monday according to a press release from Collins's office would:

Forbid state regulations that force an undue burden on a woman’s access to pre-viability abortions, while allowing states to enact reasonable restrictions on post-viability abortions – given that states cannot ban abortions that are necessary to protect the life or health of the mother.

Protect access to contraceptives

Keep conscience protections

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion rights: Sen. Elizabeth Warren will vote no on bipartisan bill