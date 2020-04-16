Elizabeth Warren says she would be Joe Biden's running mate against Trump if asked

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said without hesitation Wednesday that she would be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate if the presumptive Democratic nominee asked her.

The senator from Massachusetts, one of Biden's chief rivals for the nomination before dropping out of the race after the Super Tuesday primary contests, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that she has had conversations with Biden about the future of the country for many years.

"Now that I'm no longer in the presidential race, I've had a chance to resume a lot of those and to start a bunch of new ones," Warren said. "Because, look, we both want the same thing. We want this country to work and we want it to work for everyone."

Warren, who did not officially endorse Biden until Wednesday, said she was willing "to help in any way I can" with Biden's campaign.

"We have seen the importance of having a leader that we can count on in a crisis. It's not Donald Trump. It is Joe Biden," Warren said.

"If he asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?" Maddow asked.

"Yes," Warren answered.

During a CNN debate last month, Biden vowed to select a woman as his running mate, which would mark only the third time a woman has been on the ticket for a major political party. He has said he has narrowed the list to about a dozen candidates and hopes to begin the vetting process this month.

Warren is thought to be on that list, as are former 2020 presidential contenders Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California.

Biden has said that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – who has gained national attention for butting heads with Trump amid her state's battle against the coronavirus outbreak – is also on his list of potential running mates. Whitmer has indicated she would be open to the offer.

"I am literally spending every ounce of energy fighting COVID-19 and protecting the people of my state," Whitmer said when SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah asked what she would say if Biden asked her to be his vice president.

"I think the world of Joe Biden. You know, I would do just about anything for Joe Biden and to be even mentioned among the phenomenal caliber of women leaders across the country, that in and of itself is an honor."

Stacey Abrams, who came up short in her 2018 campaign for Georgia governor, has also made it clear she would be happy to be on Biden's ticket.

"I would be honored," Abrams told Elle magazine. "I would be an excellent running mate."

"I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve."

Contributing: Rebecca Morin

