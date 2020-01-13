Elizabeth Warren says she's 'disappointed' Bernie Sanders is 'sending his volunteers out to trash me'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is "disappointed" in the talking points being distributed to volunteers working with the Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) campaign, and she hopes Sanders "reconsiders" using them.

Politico obtained a copy of the Sanders campaign script, which volunteers reference while speaking with potential voters. It focuses on several of his fellow Democratic presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. For Warren, volunteers are given the option of saying: "I like Elizabeth Warren. In fact, she's my second choice." They are then instructed to bring up their "concern" about her, primarily that she is "bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party."

"I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me," Warren told reporters on Sunday. "Bernie knows me and has known me for a long time. He knows who I am, where I come from, what I have worked on and fought for, and the coalition and grassroots movement we're trying to build." She added that in 2016, "we all saw the impact of factionalism," and she hopes "Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction."

Sanders called the situation "a little bit of a media blow up, who kind of wants conflict." Warren is "a very good friend of mine," he continued, and "we have hundreds of employees. Elizabeth Warren has hundreds of employees. People sometimes say things that they shouldn't have. You heard me give many speeches. Have I ever said one negative word about Elizabeth Warren? No, of course I didn't."

