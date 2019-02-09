Elizabeth Warren Schemes to Take Down Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, Does She Even Stand a Chance?

After much speculation, Senator Elizabeth Warren officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign on Saturday, where she vowed to challenge the super wealthy and fellow Democrats who served as their power brokers. The decision to run marks a significant departure for Warren, who less than two years ago told her constituents in Massachusetts that she doesn’t want to become president.

ELIZABETH WARREN HAS ‘CHANGE OF HEART’

Standing before a crowd in Everett Mills, Massachusetts on Saturday, Warren declared her intent to win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination for the 2020 election. In a 44-minute speech, Warren outed corporations and the super wealthy for “waging class warfare against hardworking people.”

Warren not only invoked class warfare in her speech, she made it abundantly clear that the real reason she is running is to take down Donald Trump. In her view, Trump is an “extreme symptom of what’s gone wrong in America.” He is merely “a product of a rigged system that props up the rich and powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. So once he’s gone, we can’t pretend that none of this ever happened.”

Read the full story on CCN.com.