Elizabeth Warren shakes up campaign style with more candid events, but still shies away from attacks

OTTUMWA, Ia. — As she slips in state and national polls, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is shaking up her campaign style in Iowa — a move that paves the way for more candid, sometimes personal events.

Instead of a 45-minute stump speech followed by three audience questions, Warren is speaking for fewer than 10 minutes and opening the rest of the hour to questions. The new format gets in at least a dozen audience questions, allowing for more crowd interaction than previous events in her nearly yearlong campaign in Iowa.

"I've just tried to change the proportion, so I just get more opportunity to hear what's top of mind for people," Warren told reporters in Ottumwa recently. "And sometimes, it's about just the reminder — here's what people are thinking about gun safety, health care, whatever it is. Sometimes, it's just because people come up with truly new questions that haven't come up before."

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks with reporters after speaking during a town hall, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. More

The senator from Massachusetts emerged as the clear front-runner in the September Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll, when 22% said she was their first choice. In the November poll, her support slipped to 16% — second in a tight pack with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, each just one percentage point below her. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg rocketed to the top of the November Iowa Poll.

Nationally, she takes varying spots in the top 4.

As she travels across the United States and on the December debate stage, Warren has stepped up her criticism of her Democratic opponents, particularly Buttigieg and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

But her style in Iowa is different. With the exception of Bloomberg — whom she sees as the antithesis of her efforts to root out corruption and get money out of politics — Warren rarely attacks candidates by name on the Iowa trail. Rather, she makes veiled criticisms that circle back to the crux of her campaign — that "big, structural change" is needed to turn the country around.

Supporters in Iowa, interviewed this month by the Des Moines Register during a seven-stop Warren swing in the southeast corner of the state, expressed some worry about her standing in the polls. Still, they believe she can win on Caucus Day.

"It seems to me like she has been doing very well and very steady," said Dan Williamson, an attorney from Muscatine who is deciding between Warren and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. "She's gone up and down in kind of predictable patterns."

A year later, a changing style

It's been almost a year since Warren stepped foot in Iowa as a potential Democratic presidential nominee. Her first trip at the beginning of January coincided with the announcement she had formed an exploratory committee.

She's since held more than 90 events in Iowa, according to numbers from her campaign.

"At every event I do, we see good crowds and lots of new people in as well, and that's really exciting. We get people in the selfie line, some of whom have been here before and tell me how many selfies they've got," Warren told reporters in Clinton, Iowa, during a December trip. "But a lot of folks, too, for them it’s their first time, and that’s really exciting to see."

The new format was introduced on Dec. 1 in Marion, Iowa — the second trip after her drop in the Iowa Poll. Her campaign team sees the switch as a chance to get more candid with caucusgoers and a way to shake things up in places she's visited before, in front of people who may have already seen her.

Regardless of what's asked of her, Warren is able to highlight her capstone issues. She still gets a chance to speak on her policy positions, like "Medicare for All," immigration, gun reform, climate change and fighting corruption.