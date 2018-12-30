Elizabeth Warren struggles to win support from black voters ahead of potential 2020 presidential campaign

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) worked for years to build relationships with black leaders, an effort that included becoming one of the first white politicians to endorse the Black Lives Matter movement. But when she got in trouble recently for releasing a DNA test that struck many as racially insensitive, few black leaders rushed to her defence.

The episode suggests a lack of depth in the alliances she has forged among non-white activists and influencers, a group she must lean on to vouch for her should she go ahead with a presidential bid.

It is difficult to see a path to nomination without some support from black voters. More than 8 in 10 African Americans identify with or lean towards the Democratic Party, and on average, 25 per cent of the primary voters and caucus-goers in the last presidential contest were black. In 2016, African American voters made up 62 per cent of the electorate in South Carolina, a key early-voting state. They also make up a large share of the vote in southern states that cast ballots on Super Tuesday or later in the calendar.

In 2016, black voters were essential to Hillary Clinton's nomination, with 78 per cent siding with her over Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) (in primaries and caucuses where exit polls were available). That task will be far more difficult for Ms Warren and any other white Democratic candidates in 2020 because of the potential presence of at least two black senators, Kamala D Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Ms Warren has been travelling the country to speak in front of black audiences, added black staffers in key roles, and cultivating key black leaders. But there remains an awkwardness she has not quite addressed, according to strategists who focus on the demographic.

The reasons include her message of economic populism that can clang in the community, her ties to Boston and her DNA test, which dredged up ugly reminders about defining ethnicity.

"African Americans are a strong constituency in the Democratic Party, in fact the most loyal voting bloc in the party, and she is not so well-known or connected - that I know of," said Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina-based Democratic operative who advised Ms Clinton's 2016 campaign in the state.

"We want to feel appreciated. We want to feel courted," he said, noting he has heard from a number of potential Democratic candidates, but not from Ms Warren. "You can't come in as a fly-by-night candidate and expect to garner support just because you show up."

The economic populist agenda Ms Warren champions does not always connect with black communities because it can be seen as de-emphasising racism as a root problem for inequality, black leaders say, even though Ms Warren has gone out of her way to underscore the impact of racism among communities of colour.

Adding to this disconnect is Ms Warren's geographic base. Her home state of Massachusetts is largely white; its capital and the probable area for Ms Warren's campaign headquarters is Boston, a city whose long history of racial strife makes it shorthand for racism among many blacks.

As one Democratic congressional staffer put it, the city of Boston is seen as "the Mississippi of the north".