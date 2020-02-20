Elizabeth Warren trolls Republican donor with ad in his paper telling him how much tax she'll make him pay

Elizabeth Warren has bought ad space in a newspaper owned by Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, taunting the billionaire with an estimate for how much he would pay during the first year of her presidency with her promised 2 per cent wealth tax.

“Here’s how much Sheldon Adelson pays under Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax in the first year: $2,300,000,000,’ the ad, printed in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, says.

“With that small wealth tax, we can invest in Nevada families,” it continues.

Ms Warren’s ad was printed in the newspaper the morning after she seemed to dominate the Democratic debate in the same city by mounting a full-throated attack on another billionaire, democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

The debate performance has appeared to bolster her wavering campaign, just days before Nevada's caucuses this weekend and after two relatively weak performances in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Ms Warren — who said on Thursday that she thought the debate was “a lot of fun” — has since received heavy media coverage on national cable networks, and her campaign has signalled that she saw one of the best fundraising evenings of her campaign as she dominated the debate.

The day after the debate, Elizabeth Warren bought a full page ad in Sheldon Adelson’s newspaper saying Sheldon Adelson will pay $2.3 billion the first year of her wealth tax. I think that’s called chutzpah. pic.twitter.com/dV7O3G8MJu — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 20, 2020

Mr Adelson is the CEO of the Las Vegas Sands, and would fork over around 6 per cent of his wealth to the government, Ms Warren’s ad says.

The wealth tax she has proposed would impose a 2 per cent tax on wealth over $50m, and 6 per cent on fortunes over $1bn.

The Las Vegas Sands executive is a useful target for Democrats, who count him among the leading bogeymen due to his generous giving to Republican causes, including $5m he gave to the president’s inaugural festivities and $80m he gave to the GOP in 2016.

Read more

Warren calls Nevada debate 'a lot of fun' after attacking Bloomberg