Elizabeth Warren tumbles 14 points in Democratic primary poll

The latest Democratic primary poll released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University did not come bearing good tidings for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Warren, one of the presidential primary's frontrunners, had been leading the poll for the past several months, surging ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden. But she appeared to be in free fall this time around, dropping 14 points. Biden took back the lead and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg jumped up 6 points into second place.









New Q-poll has good news for Biden/Buttigieg, terrible news for Warren, flat for others.



Biden: 24% (+3)⁰

Buttigieg: 16% (+6)

Warren: 14% (-14) ⁰

⁰Sanders: 13% (-2)⁰

Harris: 3% (-2) ⁰

Klobuchar: 3% (-)⁰

Yang: 2% (+1)⁰

Booker: 2% (+1)

⁰Castro: 2% (+1)⁰

Gabbard: 1% (-)





















— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 26, 2019

The good news for Warren is that she's still in third place and is one of only four candidates to reach double figures. Of course, the poll itself seems pretty malleable at this point, considering she fell drastically after a steady rise. But, regardless, it's tough to imagine there's anything confidence-boosting about the numbers.

The poll was conducted over the phone by Quinnipiac University which surveyed 1,355 registered U.S. voters between Nov. 21-25. The margin of error was 3.2 percentage points. Read the full results here.

More stories from theweek.com

Fox News guest: 'Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here'

Trump wonders why the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage wasn't celebrated 'a long time ago'

Get ready for a bunch of movies about Batman villains

