Elizabeth Warren’s Wealth Tax on the Super-Rich Is the Wrong Solution to the Right Problem

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposal for a 2% annual wealth tax on households with a net worth of $50 million or more has drawn praise from progressives who view it as a necessary response to rising economic inequality and jeers from conservatives who see it as confiscatory and unconstitutional. But commentators on both ends of the ideological spectrum seem to agree on one thing: Warren’s idea is “radical.”

In fact, a 2% annual wealth tax isn’t all that dissimilar — at least in theory — to something more familiar and less controversial: an income tax. The major differences are administrative and legal. A wealth tax is more difficult to enforce, and it’s more likely to be struck down by the courts. All of which raises the question: Why did Warren, the senior Democratic senator from Massachusetts and now a candidate for her party’s 2020 presidential nod, propose a new wealth tax rather than an improved income tax that would accomplish much the same result?

We’ll get to that question at the end. But first, let’s set aside the rhetoric and look at the arithmetic.

An Income Tax That’s Broken

Imagine that an individual has $100, which she invests at a 5% annual rate of return. If she is subject to a 2% tax on her wealth calculated at the beginning of the year, she will owe the government $2. If she is subject to a 40% tax on her investment income calculated over the course of the year, she will also owe the government $2. Either way, she and the government end up in the same place.

The figures in the example above — a 40% tax rate and a 5% rate of return — were chosen to make the math easy, but they turn out to be reasonably realistic. The average rate of return on 10-year Treasury bonds from 1928 to 2018 was approximately 5%, and the top federal income tax rate under current law is 40.8%. If high-net-worth individuals are paying income taxes at the top rate and if their portfolios are growing at 5% annually, they already are giving approximately 2% of their wealth to the government each year.

In reality, most high-net-worth individuals are paying much less than that. There are three main reasons why.

First, a much lower rate — 23.8% — applies to long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. That includes income from investing in stocks or selling a business. Most of the income flowing to the very rich falls into these categories that receive preferential treatment.

Second, federal tax law allows an individual to avoid capital gains tax entirely if she holds onto her property until she dies. This is known as “stepped-up basis.” In the normal course, an individual who sells an asset pays tax on the difference between the sale price and her “basis,” which is generally what she bought it for. But when a taxpayer bequeaths assets to her heirs, the basis is “stepped up,” or reset, to the value at the time of death. In effect, all of the tax that would have been due on the increase in value over her lifetime is wiped away.

Third, high-net-worth individuals (and less wealthy investors, too) often benefit from something called “deferral.” Instead of paying taxes on gains as she makes them, an individual can wait until she sells the asset to pay taxes — and because of the time value of money, waiting is almost always better from the taxpayer’s perspective. For example, if an individual pays a 40% income tax each year on an investment yielding a 5% return, then the tax will reduce her return by 2 percentage points. If she holds the same 5%-yielding investment for 50 years and defers her 40% income tax to the end, then the tax will reduce her rate of return by less than 1 percentage point. Poof — deferral has erased more than half of her tax burden.

All this discussion of capital gains, stepped-up basis and deferral may cause some readers’ eyes to glaze over. But these three factors are important to understanding why high-net-worth individuals end up paying much less than 2% of their wealth each year in federal taxes. For example, Warren Buffett disclosed that he paid $1.8 million in federal income taxes in 2015, which amounted to approximately 0.003% of his net worth at the time. Even Buffett agrees that this is a problem.

How To Fix It

Usually, the best way to solve a problem is to address its root causes, and that proves to be true here too. First, Congress should set the tax rate on long-term capital gains and dividends so that it is the same as the tax rate on ordinary income. Second, Congress should repeal stepped-up basis and tax unrealized capital gains at death. Third, Congress should claw back the benefits of deferral from high-net-worth taxpayers.