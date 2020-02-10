Elizabeth Warren zings Mike Pence in answer about running mates, dogs

At a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Sunday, a guy named Josh asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) what she would look for in a vice president if she were to win the Democratic nomination and the 2020 election. He mentioned her dog, Bailey, before roping in the current vice president. "Do you whisper into Bailey's ear: 'Who is going to be my Mike Pence? Who is gonna look at me with adoring eyes?'" Josh asked. "I already have a dog," Warren quipped. The audience loved it.









More of her answer pic.twitter.com/PCifvllXVc — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) February 10, 2020

But Warren did go on to answer the question: "It's so easy to get discouraged and to say Mitch McConnell just ruins everything — there's a lot of truth in that, too — but it isn't everything. There is a lot we can still do. ... What kind of vice president do I want? I want someone who's going to be in the fight with me. I want a partner." Warren is trailing in third or fourth place in recent polls in New Hampshire, which holds its primary on Tuesday.

