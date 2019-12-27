Elizabeth Warren's campaign says its fundraising dropped 30 percent from last quarter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign is looking for a little holiday miracle.

On Friday, Warren's campaign sent an email to supporters saying her fundraising was "a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter." Her campaign had so far raised $17 million ahead of next week's fourth-quarter fundraising deadline, the email said — at least a 30 percent drop from the $24.6 million it had ended up with last time.

While acknowledging campaigns usually wait until FEC reporting deadlines to reveal how much they've raised, "we're a grassroots team, and you should know exactly where things stand right now," the Warren email said. The campaign is telling supporters where things stand as of Thursday, and asking for help hit the goal of $20 million, which it said it needs "to keep our plans on track."

Warren nearly topped the 2020 Democratic pool in fundraising last quarter, even beating out former Vice President Joe Biden's $15.2 million. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came out first with $25.3 million, marking the highest quarterly fundraising total of any 2020 candidate so far.

More stories from theweek.com

An unexpected decade of prosperity

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's holiday season

A more honest evangelical defense of Trump

