Elizabeth Warren's Insult To Native Americans Matters Even More Now That She's Running

After years of Donald Trump’s bullying Sen. Elizabeth Warren about her claimed Native American identity, last October the Massachusetts Democrat caved, spit into a cup and released a highly produced campaign-style video to publicize the results of a DNA test.

In the aftermath, Chuck Hoskin, the secretary of state of the Cherokee Nation ― the tribe Warren claims to descend from ― issued a statement that the move was “inappropriate and wrong,” and the senator was “undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.” Meanwhile, several Native critics published op-eds calling Warren’s decision “cringeworthy,” “a vicious rejection of Native sovereignty,” “pure opportunism” and “highly destructive to Native people.”

The loud criticism from Indian Country was quoted, shared and repeated by non-Native media and, for the first time since the controversy began in 2012, it felt as though Native voices were shaping the story. (For a full collection of essays about why the DNA test undermined Native rights ― points this essay is not rehashing ― check out this reading list.)

Despite the backlash, Warren slogged on. In repeated interviews and under enormous media pressure, she refused to apologize. In an interview with The Boston Globe’s editorial board, she stated, “I have an election. Donald Trump goes in front of crowds multiple times a week to attack me. ... I got this analysis back, and I made it public.”

Her announcement on Monday that she is launching an exploratory committee for a presidential bid confirmed she is at least hopeful, if not confident, that the outcry from Native Americans will be buried, be ignored or simply go away. It’s an ugly political calculation. At a press conference in front of her Boston home, when challenged on the DNA test decision, she shrugged it off.

The harm Warren caused and her refusal to acknowledge it ― let alone apologize ― matters. Her behavior regarding what FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver called a “minor story” betrays real flaws in her character as a politician, and while Warren is plowing ahead, Democrats, people on the left and her circle of supporters should stop her in her tracks.

Of course politicians make mistakes, and I am not naive enough to expect perfection. But I am experienced enough to demand that elected representatives be responsive to their constituents and accountable for their actions. A prerequisite for good governance is building responsive relationships with constituents, one that incorporates feedback into strategy and policy. In the era of big money, Washingtonian elites and out-of-touch lawmakers, I am not the only voter who is sick of candidates who can’t or won’t listen.

Instead of listening to marginalized voices, Warren listened to Trump.

Warren bills herself as the ever-accountable champion of the underdog, but on this particular issue, she has failed. She has proved that, in service to her political gain, she will ignore the concerns of marginalized voices ― as she has done to Native critics for the past six years.

She has had ample opportunity to make her mistake of falsely claiming to be Cherokee ― both as a law professor and, more awkwardly, as a cookbook plagiarist ― a minor issue in 2020. Yet her hardheadedness has only worsened the initial offense.