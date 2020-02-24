Elizabeth Warren's stellar debate in Las Vegas came too late to give her a big win in the Nevada caucuses

Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren underperformed expectations in the February 22 Nevada caucuses despite her outstanding debate performance at the debate in Las Vegas.

Warren came in fourth place in the Nevada caucuses, winning just 11% of the vote and 10% of county convention delegates, with 96% of precincts reporting so far.

Part of the problem was that by the time Warren took to the debate stage on the 19th, an estimated 75,000 people had already voted early in the caucuses in the four previous days of early voting.

Warren's campaign is playing the long game, and believes she can continue to capitalize on her success and sudden surge in fundraising as other candidates flame out into the background.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's knockout performance in the February 19 Democratic debate in Las Vegas came too late to provide a win for the struggling candidate in the Nevada caucuses, but her campaign believes can continue to capitalize on her debate success and sudden surge in fundraising as other candidates flame out into the background.

For the fourteen months she's been running for president, Warren has argued that she is uniquely capable of taking on ultra-powerful billionaires and corporate executives and holding them accountable to the American people. During the Nevada debate, Warren proved to voters in real-time she could do just that.

Going into the Nevada debate, Warren's campaign was in somewhat of a downward spiral after she came in third place in the Iowa caucuses and an even more troubling fifth-place in New Hampshire, which is right in the backyard of Massachusetts, the state she represents in the US Senate.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a multi-billionaire and former Republican, took the debate stage at the right moment to become the perfect foil for Warren, who has used her position in the US Senate to mercilessly grill corporate CEOs and bank executives at hearings.

Over the course of the two-hour debate, Warren eviscerated Bloomberg's argument that he is best-situated to defeat Trump in a general election piece-by-piece, landing blows on every part of his record. As a result, she received a surge in campaign contributions, raising $9 million in the three following days, as well as positive news coverage that breathed fresh life into her campaign.

But in the Nevada caucuses, Warren came in fourth place with 96% of precincts reporting, so far earning just 11.5% of the popular vote and less than 10% of county convention delegates, and failing to reach 15% minimum threshold candidates must reach to earn statewide pledged delegates.

Part of the problem was that by the time Warren took to the debate stage on the 19th, an estimated 75,000 people had already cast ballots in the four days of prep-caucus early voting that took place before the caucus from February 15 to February 18.

As of Wednesday, total turnout in the caucuses has already outpaced the total 84,000 people who participated in the 2016 Democratic caucuses and could near the record-high turnout levels of 118,000 who participated in the 2008 caucuses.

Indeed, as Vox noted, Warren's vote share in Nevada appears to have substantially increased between the early voting period and the day of the caucuses, partly due to her strong showing among caucusgoers who indicated in entrance polls that they made their voting decision at the last minute.

Warren knocked Bloomberg back on his heels, but it may not save her own campaign

Within the first five minutes of the debate, Warren came out of the gate swinging against Bloomberg over his reported comments about women, landing an initial blow that only began hours of blistering attacks on Bloomberg from her and every other candidate on stage.

"I want to talk about who we're running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump — I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg," she said. "Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

Then, in a brutal line of questioning, Warren hammered an ill-prepared Bloomberg on his company's use of non-disclosure agreements in cases where employees accused the company of sexual harassment or gender discrimination.