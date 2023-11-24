Elizabeth woman found dead on Thanksgiving, city man sought in her killing

ELIZABETH - Police are looking for a 30-year-old city man who has been charged with the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found at a city housing authority apartment building early Thanksgiving Day.

The woman has been identified as Victoria Myers and police are seeking Gerard Manning in connection with her death, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced.

On early Thursday morning, Elizabeth police responded to Mravlag Manor, a city housing authority complex in the Bayway section, where they found Myers dead at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Police identified Manning as the suspect. He has been charged with murder, a first degree crime, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child, all second degree crimes, the prosecutor's office said.

More: Plainfield men convicted in 2021 murder at West Front Street traffic light

Manning, who is considered armed and dangerous, remains at large, the prosecutor's office said. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Union County Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to an indictment and conviction in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Tom Gaines at 908-418-6434.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for the Union County Crime Stoppers reward.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Elizabeth man sought in Thanksgiving death of 30-year-old woman