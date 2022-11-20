ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's (KLSE:ELKDESA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of December to MYR0.045. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. ELK-Desa Resources Berhad is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 50%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.065 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.0775. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.0% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that ELK-Desa Resources Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 8.5% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think ELK-Desa Resources Berhad will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for ELK-Desa Resources Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

