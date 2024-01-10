Elk Grove affordable housing project, subject of AG lawsuit, again goes before city council

The City of Elk Grove is expected to come to a decision Wednesday regarding the Oak Rose apartments, a 67-unit permanent affordable housing project that has been the subject of a lawsuit from the state’s attorney general, who said last year that the city broke state law by rejecting the project.

Elk Grove officials plan to ask the City Council to reconsider the approval for the Oak Rose apartments, which would be the city’s first permanent housing project for low-income families transitioning from homelessness, during their council meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening.

In previous meetings on the Oak Rose development in September and October, Elk Grove City Council postponed its decision to announce the next steps the city would take regarding the project.

Elk Grove was sued twice over the Oak Rose debacle. The first lawsuit, by project developer Oak Rose LP, challenged the council’s decision to reject the proposed development in July 2022.

The other suit was brought forth by California Attorney General Rob Bonta last May, alleging that Elk Grove broke state housing law in denying the project last year and repeatedly defied Senate Bill 35, a law that compels cities to expedite affordable housing projects.

City officials anticipated providing an alternative site and other possible incentives that would have resulted in the city taking ownership of the project site, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

The meeting, which is open to the public and can be livestreamed from the city’s website at elkgrovecity.org/councilmeeting, begins at 6 p.m.