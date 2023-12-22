Elk Grove appoints new vice mayor for 2024. Here are Rod Brewer’s priorities, past roles

Elk Grove City Councilman Rod Brewer will be the next vice mayor for the suburban city south of Sacramento beginning in 2024.

The city announced his appointment this week during the final council meeting of the year. His duties include attending community events and carrying out governmental duties in the absence of the mayor.

Brewer’s term of office begins when council meetings resume Jan. 10, according to a city new release.

“I am humbled and appreciative of Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and my City Council colleagues’ support and trust for selecting me to serve as Vice Mayor,” Brewer said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. “This appointment is truly a proud honor for me to serve Elk Grove in this capacity.”

The Elk Grove vice mayor position is a one-year appointment that rotates among council members, according to the city.

Brewer has been an Elk Grove resident for more than 25 years, becoming a homeowner in the city in 1997. He describes himself as a strong supporter of local public safety and the business community in the city.

He was elected to council in Elk Grove in 2022 following a 12-year stint on the Cosumnes Community Services District’s board of directors starting in 2010, according to the city’s website.

In his role on the CCSD board, Brewer worked closely with leadership involved in establishing budgets and policies to serve Elk Grove and Galt.

Brewer has been instrumental in the efforts behind the anticipated CORE Recreation Center, an indoor community center at Morse Community Park on Bellaterra Drive. It’s expected to open in 2025, according to the CCSD website.

Brewer received his bachelor’s degree in political science-public service from UC Davis. He has more than a decade of experience as high-level staff for elected officials in the U.S House of Representatives and the California Legislature, according to his bio on the Elk Grove city website.

“I believe that I bring a pragmatic, collaborative and responsive approach in working with people from opposite perspectives to provide positive results,” Brewer said. “I look forward to continuing the work with my colleagues in moving Elk Grove forward as a diverse, inclusive and thriving city.”