Elk Grove could be closing in on additional affordable housing projects. Here’s where

Elk Grove is taking steps forward to add more low-income housing to the area.

City officials announced during Wednesday’s City Council meeting that they’ve permitted the city manager to sign letters of intent, beginning discussions for the development of affordable housing communities in city-owned sites located near the Old Town and Sheldon Farms North areas.

The city’s housing and public services manager, Sarah Bontrager, told The Sacramento Bee in an email that the city is trying to bring more affordable housing to Elk Grove, but there’s still work to do.

“That is the goal. The Letters of Intent indicate a partnership between the City and a developer on each of the sites,” Bontrager said. “But there is still much work to be done (such as) community outreach, site design, and obtaining funding.”

The council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to move forward with the letters of intent.

The city is currently working to land agreements with nonprofit organizations Mutual Housing California and Abode Communities to fill the anticipated vacancies.

The site in Old Town, located at 9220-9244 Elk Grove Blvd., would be reserved for Mutual Housing. According to a city report, the city is planning on this location being affordable housing for low-income senior citizens.

The proposed housing project would feature an 89-unit senior home inside a three-story elevator building with an overview of multiple courtyards and landscaping. The project would offer studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units to seniors who earn 30% to 70% of the area’s median income.

The other site, Sheldon Farms North, is located at 8851 Bruceville Road. It’s presumed to be affordable housing for low-income families proposed by developer Abode Communities.

Adobe has lobbied for a 240-unit family project comprising seven buildings, some of them four stories, others two or three stories, according to an Elk Grove city staff report.

The project would feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units for families who make 30% to 80% of the area’s median income.

If Elk Grove agrees to the letters of intent, developers will then begin public outreach and engagement as they prepare their future plans.

According to Bontrager, the additional affordable housing projects are completely separate from the anticipated 67-unit permanent supportive housing project, Oak Rose apartments.

Elk Grove city officials came to an agreement with developer Oak Rose Apt LP last month to move the proposed project.

The Oak Rose apartments were slated to be built near Elk Grove Boulevard and Kent Street, but city officials have decided to relocate it after public outcry from residents. The new location has not been announced yet. The council plans to revisit the Oak Rose conversation at its next scheduled meeting Feb. 28.