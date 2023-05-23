Elk Grove Councilman Sergio Robles arrested on suspicion of DUI: ‘I will do better’

Elk Grove City Councilman Sergio Robles faces a misdemeanor drunken driving charge after his arrest early Saturday in Elk Grove.

The first-term councilman and former city planning commissioner was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail in Sacramento and later released, said Elk Grove police. Robles took to social media on Sunday to apologize to constituents, saying in a Facebook post, “I need and will do better.”

“Integrity and honor are values that I live my life by. Yesterday, I fell short on both,” Robles said. “On Saturday, I was cited for a misdemeanor driving under the influence. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. I am deeply sorry to my family, friends, constituents, and supporters.”

Officers found Robles unresponsive behind the wheel of his car at 4:59 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove Police Department officials said in a statement. A security guard was the first to find Robles’ vehicle parked in the middle of the lot and called police.

“Officers arrived and contacted the driver, identified as Mr. Robles, who showed signs of impairment,” police said in the statement. “Mr. Robles was determined to be impaired, placed under arrest, and booked at the Main Jail on DUI charges.”

He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .08.

Robles represents southwest Elk Grove’s 4th District. He won the seat in November in a wide-open race after councilwoman Stephanie Nguyen was elected to Assembly.

The district is bound roughly by Elk Grove Boulevard to the north, Franklin Boulevard to the west, Bilby Road to the south and Highway 99 to the east.

A brief 11-second video posted by the website Elk Grove News appears to show Robles celebrating at a nighttime market event in the hours before his arrest.