Elk Grove ice cream shop shut down over code violations just days after debut

The city of Elk Grove has temporarily shut down specialty waffle-and-ice cream shop The Dolly Llama days after its debut last week, calling its new home unsafe to occupy.

A bright red sign tacked to the shop’s window at 4810 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 140 posted Monday tells the story. Elk Grove code enforcement officers red-tagged the address as a “fire/life/safety hazard,” the notice read, barring entry under threat of misdemeanor criminal charges.

A trio of workers atop ladders Thursday morning focused their work on the building’s open ceiling. Their job: to convert the open space into a drop ceiling, one of the code enforcement boxes store operators must check before reopening the doors.

A lack of fire sprinklers and a drop ceiling over the kitchen area prompted the temporary closure, The Dolly Llama representatives said Thursday. The site’s operators were working with Elk Grove and Cosumnes fire officials and expect the work to take roughly a week to complete, according to company representatives.

The Dolly Llama opened its Elk Grove store on July 29, the first Northern California location and part of a planned Sacramento-area expansion by the growing Los Angeles-based chain.

Another ice cream shop is planned for the Delta Shores shopping center in south Sacramento. The Dolly Llama has sites in Las Vegas, Florida and Dallas in addition to greater Los Angeles.