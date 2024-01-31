Elk Grove middle school on lockdown after ‘anonymous bomb threat,’ Sacramento sheriff says

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Elk Grove Unified School District officials placed a middle school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student received “an anonymous bomb threat,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Joseph Kerr Middle School at about 1 p.m. and bomb dogs were sniffing the area around 3 p.m., said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office.

A student got the bomb threat through a text message, Gandhi said. The student alerted school officials, who “immediately” called law enforcement to help, according to a letter sent to parents and guardians from Aaron Munoz, the school’s principal.

“All students and staff are safe,” the Elk Grove Police Department said online, while noting everyone was safely locked in their classrooms.

The lockdown extended into students’ dismissal times, Munoz wrote, so police were helping to direct traffic.

“Because these actions are highly disruptive to our school and community, parents are asked to remind your student that this type of threat can result in criminal charges,” Munoz wrote.

Police said traffic is expected to be heavy around Joseph Kerr Middle, which is located at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove Florin Road.

Elk Grove parent Bonnie Reed said she came to collect her child before law enforcement arrived and was waiting to pick him up. She texted her son, but fear began to build when he didn’t respond and sheriff’s deputies drove into the school.

“After (Tuesday), and the other school shootings we heard about, I’m just terrified,” Reed said.

Schools were locked down Tuesday in other parts of the capital region: Grant Union High School in Del Paso Heights, in response to a 14-year-old allegedly shooting a 17-year-old in a parking lot; and two schools in Woodland, as police negotiated with an assault suspect who climbed onto the roofs of houses near Rhoda Maxwell Elementary School and Greengate School.

