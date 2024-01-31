Elk Grove motorist dies after being crushed between two vehicles on Highway 99, CHP says

An Elk Grove motorist was killed after his vehicle was crushed Monday between two pickup trucks on a south Sacramento highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 47-year-old Elk Grove victim, driving a 2000 Toyota on northbound Highway 99 near Mack Road around 8 a.m., decreased his speed because a 2022 GMC driver ahead of him had begun to slow down in traffic, the CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a news release.

However, a 2020 Ford F-320 driven by a 21-year-old man from Patterson didn’t slow down and rear-ended the Elk Grove man’s vehicle, the CHP said.

That momentum caused the Toyota to collide into the truck in front of it, a GMC truck driven by a 53-year-old man from Herald.

The Elk Grove man was hospitalized with serious injuries. The CHP learned Tuesday that he died.

The victim’s identity had not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as of Tuesday afternoon pending notification of family.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, wrote Officer Mark Leavitt, a CHP South Sacramento spokesman. No arrests were made.