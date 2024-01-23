Elk Grove nearing final decision on affordable housing project that prompted lawsuits and outcry

Elk Grove city officials expects to finalize its plans this week to relocate a 67-unit permanent supportive housing project, the Oak Rose apartments, which has been the subject of two lawsuits and some public outcry.

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbi Singh-Allen told The Sacramento Bee that the city is “close” to finalizing its agreement with project developer Oak Rose Apt LP. An item regarding Oak Rose is on Wednesday’s City Council agenda.

“We are expecting to finalize (the agreement) this week,” Singh-Allen said. “If we don’t have it finalized it will continue to the following meeting to give time to finalize everything. The final agreement needs to be presented to council for approval. The agreement will outline everything.”

Last week, the city announced a tentative agreement to move forward with the project at a different site, instead of the initially planned location on Elk Grove Boulevard and Kent Street on the eastern edge of the Old Town District. The location of the new site hasn’t been publicly disclosed.

Singh-Allen first announced the relocation earlier this month on Facebook, writing: “This is a positive and encouraging development. I am pleased with the constructive discussions with the applicant which includes relocation of the project. We are still working through the final details for a formal settlement.”

The project, which would be the city’s first permanent housing project for low-income families transitioning from homelessness, had previously been met with lawsuits and irate residents.

Elk Grove was twice sued for the Oak Rose Apartment debacle. The first suit came from project developer Oak Rose Apt LP, challenging the council’s decision to reject the proposed development in July 2022.

The other suit was brought forth by California Attorney General Rob Bonta in May, alleging that Elk Grove broke state housing law in denying the project last year and repeatedly defied Senate Bill 35, a law that compels cities to expedite affordable housing projects.

Residents have been vocal at council meetings about their opinions of the location of the site, as they were fearful of what they viewed as a possible future conflict for their neighborhood.

“We understand there’s a homeless crisis all around California, but why drop this smack-dab in the middle of the community?” Brigit Naranjo said before a Sept. 27 meeting. “We’re willing to fight. Just keep fighting for us. Keep fighting for your constituents. Don’t be bullied by the state. This is an item we want you to fight.”

Singh-Allen confirmed with The Bee there will be an update this week.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. If the agreement is not finalized Wednesday, councilmembers are expected to move the discussion to their next scheduled meeting Feb. 7.

Elk Grove City Council meetings are open to the public and can be livestreamed from the city’s website at elkgrovecity.org/councilmeeting.