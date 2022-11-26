Elk Grove neighbor prevents theft of a car’s catalytic converter on Thanksgiving, police say

Police are applauding an observant Elk Grove resident who called to report three men as they apparently tried to steal a catalytic converter off a neighbor’s car.

The resident spotted the men underneath the car with a flashlight early Thanksgiving morning and alerted police to a description of the suspects’ van as it drove off, a statement on Facebook said. Officers found the van and arrested 39-year-old Andrew Alforque, 40-year-old My Moua and 43-year-old Soukovang Saechao.

All were booked on charges that included attempted grand theft and conspiracy, according to the police statement.

Investigators found methamphetamine in the van, along with burglary tools commonly used to steal catalytic converters such as a reciprocating saw and manual pipe cutters, the statement said. After investigating the neighbor’s car, officers said, they confirmed that the men were trying to steal the catalytic converter.

“The families of Elk Grove are our greatest partners and resource in keeping our CITY safe,” tweeted Elk Grove Chief of Police Bobby Davis on Friday morning. “If you see something out of place in our community, please report it.”