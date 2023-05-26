Elk Grove offers residents free IT, manufacturing job training with local nonprofits

Elk Grove residents can get free manufacturing and IT jobs training through a new city partnership with a pair of local nonprofit groups, city economic development officials announced.

The training and certification program through Sacramento-based Cyber Proud Inc., and the Charles A. Jones Career and Education Center is open to Elk Grove residents who lost their jobs or became underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information on the programs and how to apply are available at Cyber Proud and manufacturingcares.org

Cyber Proud will offer training in infrastructure support and cybersecurity to prepare residents for entry-level IT or cyber jobs and earn CompTIA certification.

The Charles A. Jones Center will provide training for forklift operator, manufacturing technician, electromechanical assembly, material handling and logistics and welding fabrication.

After graduation, Elk Grove will also work with local and regional employers to place graduates in jobs with participating companies.

The programs are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and include hiring and retention bonuses along with free tuition.