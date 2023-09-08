Elk Grove plans to open temporary winter shelter for unhoused population
The City of Elk Grove says it plans to open a temporary “enhanced winter sanctuary” for people experiencing homelessness in the winter months.
Jones has said he's willing to take his holdout into Week 8.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on the injury report.
Bud Light is looking to make a comeback this NFL season. Molson Coors is working to make sure it won't happen.
In 2021, UK neobank Zopa, which has been around since 2004, leapt to a $1 billion valuation on the back of a big investment from SoftBank and a plan to go public by 2022. Now it's 2023, and Zopa is today announcing another fundraise of a different kind as it continues to wait for the IPO markets to reopen. The startup has picked up £75 million ($93 million), a debt fundraise that it plans to use to shore up its finances, eye up some acquisitions and continue building more products alongside its loans, savings and deposits, BNPL and other services used by its 1 million customers.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
BMW is one of several automakers that have been nickel and diming customers, including with a monthly subscription for heated seats in certain models and territories. The company has dropped that controversial practice to focus on paid software services — it doesn't plan to charge drivers extra to use hardware features that are already in their cars anymore.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
TikTokers, reviewers and former Lululemon employees say these affordable pieces are extremely similar to the real deal.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
Stocks were lower on Thursday amid building signs the US economy could be running hot.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
While I’m typically based in New York City, this week I’m reporting from Seoul, South Korea for Korea Blockchain Week. The week has been jam-packed with a number of conference events as well as offsite side events and networking happy hours.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Sharing life details on the internet may not be the way to go anymore.
Should you stay home from work or school if you're under the weather? Here's how to navigate sick etiquette at this stage of the pandemic.
Yahoo Finance caught up with Breitling CEO Georges Kern at the brand's newest location in New York City, ahead of Wednesday night’s new watch reveal.
"I wouldn't call this a weak draft, there's always going to be players, but I can tell you there will be a ton of movement on everyone's draft boards throughout the season," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.