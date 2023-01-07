Elk Grove police arrest Sacramento man accused of stabbing brother outside casino

Officers on Thursday night arrested a Sacramento man accused of stabbing his brother several times during an argument in their vehicle as they drove around a casino parking lot in Elk Grove.

Mahendra Singh, 51, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked at the Sacramento County Jail, the Elk Grove Police Department announced in a social media post. He remained in custody Friday afternoon and was being held without bail.

About 11:20 p.m., officers were called to the Sky River Casino parking lot for a report of a man screaming for help. Police said the officers found a man, later identified as Singh, with a cut on his face standing near a vehicle.

Casino security staff then told the officers that they had found another man at one of the casino’s entrances suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. The wounded man was later identified as Singh’s 50-year-old brother.

Police did not release his name. Officers and casino security staff provided first aid to the wounded man until medics arrived.

Officers, along with detectives, learned the two men were brothers and had arrived at the casino parking lot together in a vehicle. The brothers never entered the casino.

Instead, the brothers remained in the vehicle that had been parked in the casino parking lot for about two hours. Then, Singh’s brother started driving the vehicle through the parking lot and an argument ensued. The Police Department did not indicate what the argument was about.

During the argument, Singh’s brother allegedly threatened Singh. Police said Singh then pulled out a knife and stabbed his brother several times.

The wounded brother got out of the vehicle and walked to a casino entrance, where security staff found him. The officers found Singh near the car and detained him for questioning.

Singh’s brother was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, according to the Police Department. Singh also was treated at a hospital before he was booked at the jail early Friday.