Elk Grove police target retail thieves in undercover operation
Brady Halblieb joined Elk Grove police for an inside look at how they are tackling retail theft.
Brady Halblieb joined Elk Grove police for an inside look at how they are tackling retail theft.
Every time you swipe or insert your card, you risk encountering a skimmer — a sneaky device that can steal your credit card's info. Here's how to spot credit card skimmers and avoid them.
Taylor Swift's Time Person of the Year cover is shaping up to be the highest-selling issue in the magazine's recent history.
Whether you want big travel savings or luxury perks, you can get more out of your next vacation with the right travel credit card. To maximize your rewards, it’s important to understand how travel cards work.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
The fun doesn't have to stop with fantasy football season winding down, let's get you ready to draft a hoops team. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up some tips.
Eat your heart out, Dyson.
Jason Fitz is joined by FOX Sports Rules Analyst and former NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino to get to the bottom of the massive outcry around NFL officiating right now. The duo discuss the Kadarius Toney offsides penalty from Sunday, what's causing the general outrage over officiating, how NFL officials do their jobs, potential solutions to the NFL's officiating problem and much more. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into the biggest storylines of the week. Fitz and Michael talk about the Las Vegas Raiders and whether or not Antonio Pierce should have benched Aidan O'Connell in the disastrous loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Bill Belichick and what he still has to offer to his next team and the Los Angeles Chargers and what they need to do to build around Justin Herbert this offseason.
A look back at Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's romance timeline as she breaks silence on their "ongoing" divorce.
Since the company’s earliest days as an MIT spinoff, Boston Dynamics’ systems have always provided entertainment value. With a few exceptions, however, entertainment was more of side benefit than the ultimate goal. Notably (for our purposes, at least), Neon is the parent company of Animax Designs.
The barrage of Cadillac EVs continues with our first look at the 2025 Cadillac Vistiq three-row SUV today.
The investment arm of the U.K. retail bank M&G has led a funding of $340 million into Udaan, a business-to-business e-commerce startup, in one of the largest financing rounds secured by an Indian startup in 2023. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which helps merchants in smaller Indian cities and towns secure inventories from major brands as well as gain access to working capital, said the new funds include some convertible debt. Existing backers Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global also participated in the new round, which awaits regulatory approval.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.
Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.
Anteater, also known to millions as a "Family Man," is one of two eliminations on "The Masked Singer.'
Facelifted Genesis G80 adds a more luxury and sportiness. Exterior design cues and interior treatment from the GV80 SUV siblings.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
The proposed move aims to create a "world class entertainment district" in Alexandria.
Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.
Save as much as 55% on these fan favorites.
Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.