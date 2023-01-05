Elk Grove police track down Sacramento man suspected of exposing himself to teen girl

Elk Grove police detectives on Wednesday tracked down and arrested a registered sex offender from Sacramento who is accused of exposing himself while watching a teenage girl walk down a sidewalk.

Victor Bryan Soto, 29, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, a felony charge, the Elk Grove Police Department announced Thursday in a social media post. Soto remained in custody Thursday at the Sacramento County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a call reporting a a man who exposed himself while watching the teen walk down the sidewalk. Police said the girl became scared and ran through the Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard toward a shopping center.

The girl made it into a business. Police said the suspect was seen on security camera video circling the shopping center parking lot in a vehicle before leaving.

Police detectives reviewed the video and identified Soto as the suspect. Police said Soto is a registered sex offender with a conviction for a 2018 indecent exposure incident that occurred in Elk Grove.

The detectives on Wednesday morning served a search warrant at Soto’s Sacramento home, where they arrested him. Police said the detectives are looking to speak with any witnesses of the incident or any possible additional victims.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this case to call the Elk Grove police Investigations Bureau at 916-478-8112.