Elk Grove police turn to tear gas to finally put an end to four-hour standoff

An Elk Grove man who police said held officers at bay during a four-hour standoff at his home surrendered late Saturday night.

In custody is 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara, wanted on suspicion of threatening a former employer.

Calderon-Melara was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail early Sunday, according to jail records. He awaits a court appearance Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court on allegations of issuing criminal threats, vandalism and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,050.

Elk Grove police about 5 p.m. surrounded Calderon-Melara’s home on Trumpet Court as negotiators were in what officials later said was “on-and-off communication” with the man.

Police in a social media post said at one point Calderon-Melara brought down a police remote-operated drone watching over the scene.

Officers ultimately ended the standoff hours later by firing tear gas into the home, Elk Grove police said.