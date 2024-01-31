A new Elk Grove shopping center is expected to open in 2025. Here’s what’s planned

A new shopping center in Elk Grove is expected to be developed early next year, and some of the key tenants that will populate the site are now official, including the city’s first Whole Foods Market.

The shopping center is tentatively named The Village and will be located along Elk Grove Boulevard, between Big Horn Boulevard and Waymark Drive.

Kelly Rule, senior vice president of leasing for real estate developer Pappas Investments, confirmed that a Whole Foods and more would be coming to the new shopping center.

Rule told The Sacramento Bee that Pappas Investments intends to break ground Feb. 7, if weather allows, on a 15-acre site where the shopping center will be built.

“We will be building an upscale neighborhood center. We already have a good tenancy there,” Rule said. “It will be anchored by Whole Foods. We have a signed lease with Yard House, Mendocino Farms, and NuYo (Frozen Yogurt). We’re expecting to announce a few others as soon as we get the signs.”

The Sacramento Business Journal, which reported in January 2023 that planning documents suggested a Whole Foods Market was coming to Elk Grove, first reported the confirmed tenant list Wednesday. The Bee in June reported that Yard House, a popular restaurant and taproom chain, had filed for a license from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control filings at The Village project site.

Pappas Investments owns several shopping centers in the area. The Village sits east of The Ridge, another Elk Grove shopping center, which is anchored by Costco.

“It’s heavily, densely populated with a diverse population. It attracts a lot of businesses, a lot of people relocating to northern California,” Rule said of the Elk Grove area. “I think it’s one of the fastest growing areas, similar to Roseville and Folsom.”

The Village is expected to have buildings available for the tenants in early 2025.