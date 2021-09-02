Elk Grove Village man arrested on charges of breaching U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

An Elk Grove Village man has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and waving pro-Trump flags in what he later described to investigators as a big “mistake,” according to court records made public Thursday.

Marcos Gleffe, 38, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., with unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, according to court records filed Thursday in Chicago.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gleffe, however the court docket did not reflect whether Gleffe had appeared in court as of Thursday afternoon. A lawyer for Gleffe was not listed.

Gleffe, who owns a construction company based in Chicago Ridge, is the 14th Illinoisan to be charged in the Capitol breach, part of a criminal investigation prosecutors have described as one of the largest in American history.

On Tuesday, former suburban tech CEO Bradley Rukstales become the first Illinoisan to be convicted for his part in the riot, pleading guilty to being part of a mob that confronted police in the Capitol’s crypt, a circular room beneath the rotunda.

According to the complaint against Gleffe, he traveled from the Chicago area to Virginia in January to participate in President Donald Trump’s rally outside the Capitol, where lawmakers were scheduled to certify the November 2020 Electoral College results.

After the rally, surveillance footage showed Gleffe dressed in dark clothing inside the Capitol and carrying a flag with the slogan, “Trump 2020 Make America Great Again,” while others in the crowd milled about in a hallway, according the complaint.

In one of the images, Gleffe appeared to be “verbally engaging” with U.S. Capitol police officers protecting the building, according to the complaint.

Investigators were able to cull cellphone records that showed Gleffe was inside the Capitol for about 14 minutes, the charges alleged.

After a tipster identified Gleffe as a participant in the unrest, agents interviewed him on May 3, and he admitted “following the crowd” past several barriers and entering the building through a rear entrance, according to the complaint. He also admitted “walking down many hallways” but said he never went into any rooms at the Capitol.

At the conclusion of the interview, Gleffe stated he made “the biggest mistake going through the door” and that he “would not do it again if I could go back,” the complaint stated.

Gleffe is the latest in a string of Illinois residents to be charged in recent months with participating in the Capitol unrest.

Among them was Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who was accused of assaulting members of the media and tripping a police officer who was running from bear spray during the Capitol unrest.

In July, Chicago police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk was accused of breaching the building with the mob and entering the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. Another man, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, was arrested on charges alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol building during the siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.

