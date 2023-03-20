Elk herd relocation shuts down an interstate in Salt Lake City, Utah

Associated Press

People have taken many steps in recent decades to help the Pacific Northwest's endangered killer whales, which have long suffered from starvation, pollution and the legacy of having many of their number captured for display in marine parks. Female killer whales take about 20 years to reach peak fertility, and the females may not be living long enough to ensure the growth of their population. While that news sounds grim for the revered orcas — known as the “southern resident” killer whales — it also underscores the urgency of conservation efforts, said Kim Parsons, a geneticist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's NOAA Fisheries who co-authored the study.