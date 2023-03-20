Elk herd relocation shuts down an interstate in Salt Lake City, Utah
A big group of elk was relocated back to the mountains across an interstate in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A herd of elk skipped over highway jersey barriers in Salt Lake City, Utah, during a planned relocation and road closure on Sunday, March 19.Video recorded by Stan Hale shows the herd crossing a trafficless Interstate 80 in the Salt Lake Valley.Citing authorities, local media reported that between 80 and 120 elk were successfully moved from the valley towards the mountains.The elk had migrated down from the mountains amid recent winter snowstorms, ABC4 reported. Credit: Stanley Hale via Storyful
