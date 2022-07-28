Elk Mound man arrested for OWI-5

Jul. 27—LAKE HALLIE — An Elk Mound man has been arrested for a possible fifth drunk-driving offense.

Jamie R. Lehto, 48, 3080 55th Ave., was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, after a Lake Hallie officer observed Lehto's white SUV traveling on U.S. 63 with an expired registration. When the officer spoke to Lehto, he observed signs of intoxication, and the officer saw open beer cans in the vehicle. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .10 blood-alcohol level, Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon said in a press release.

Lehto was then arrested on possible charges of OWI-5, possession of open intoxicants, and non-registration of a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw.

Online court records show Lehto was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2017, and he served at least two months in jail, with four more months at the discretion of his probation agent. He also was placed on probation for three years.