Elk Mound man convicted of possessing child pornography

Oct. 19—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound man who had multiple files of child pornography on his home computer has been convicted of possessing child pornography.

Brian M. Hanson, 39, 234 Wapiti Lane, pleaded guilty to one count on Wednesday in Chippewa County Court, while four other charges were read-in and dismissed. By state law, possessing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum three years in prison.

Judge Ben Lane ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted, and he set a sentencing date for Jan. 31.

Hanson lived at a home in Chippewa Falls with his girlfriend at the time of his arrest on Jan. 19, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Justice, along with officers from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, obtained a search warrant to enter a home at 325 W. Willow St. Officers seized Hanson's computer, which had 78 files of suspected child pornography.

The criminal complaint states in detail five videos located on the computer where underage girls performed sex acts, including intercourse, with adult males. The case had been delayed because evidence hadn't been immediately processed by the Department of Justice.

Hanson originally entered a not guilty plea in July 2021.

Hanson remains free on a signature bond. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he didn't request for the bond to be revoked after the guilty plea was entered.