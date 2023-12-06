Elk and other wildlife get help crossing I-17 near Flagstaff with federal project

Elk and other wildlife are getting a Flagstaff-area bridge over Interstate 17 thanks to federal funding that aims to protect motorists and animals from crashes.

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt traveled to Arizona on Tuesday to announce a $24 million grant for the project, which he said comes thanks to the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The 100-foot wide bridge will cross I-17 south of Flagstaff and just north of the small community of Munds Park.

A 2021 study by the Arizona Department of Transportation found that the 17-mile stretch of highway between Munds Park and Flagstaff Pulliam Airport averages about 37 vehicle collisions with large wildlife annually.

The location of the bridge, or wildlife overpass, is expected to be at milepost 327.4 near Willard Springs, and the project also includes more than 8 miles of new 8-foot fencing to funnel wildlife to the bridge. Currently, the only place for wildlife to cross that section of I-17 without using the roadway is a culvert.

The work also will include ramps to help animals get away from the highway if they get past the fencing, and expanding cattle guards at interchanges to further deter wildlife from the roadway.

"When wildlife crosses the roadway and runs into Americans, they don't check voter registration," Bhatt said Tuesday from the Sunset Point rest area north of Phoenix. "It's all Americans who are impacted by this."

Other animals including deer, foxes, coyotes, bobcats, black bears and mountain lions are expected to make use of the bridge, but about 75% of motorist collisions in the area are with elk, which can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, or about as much as horses weigh.

Nationally, wildlife-vehicle collisions kill about 200 people a year in the U.S., Bhatt said. They cause another 26,000 injuries and about $10 billion in damages, according to the FHWA.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is contributing about $2.5 million to the project, including toward the design, which is not completed. The agency also got a $1 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for retrofitting wildlife fencing south of Munds Park.

Bobcats on the patio: As Arizonans push into wildlands, wild animals are pushing back

I-17 critical to commerce, tourism

I-17 is "extremely important" to state commerce and tourism, said Jennifer Toth, director of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

"It is such a scenic drive, but part of that beautiful scenery, it's home to a diverse wildlife population," Toth said.

The agencies did not offer an expected timeline for the project to be complete, but Toth said the plan is to use an "innovative, cost-effective" design to minimize traffic disruptions and cost.

Clay Crowder, assistant director of wildlife management for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said his agency worked with ADOT to research the most effective location for a crossing, and the research included the use of data from animals fitted with radio collars to determine where they most commonly cross the interstate.

He said similar projects that included fencing and wildlife crossings have reduced collisions involving large animals about 90%.

In addition to protecting motorists, wildlife crossings also help protect animal populations that can become isolated because of hazardous roads, he said.

The Arizona project is among $110 million in grants the Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday for 19 wildlife crossings in 17 states.

Arizona officials have two other locations they would like to see similar wildlife crossings if they can secure the funding: I-17 near the Kachina Boulevard interchange about 6 miles south of Flagstaff and Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff near the community of Parks.

Reach reporter Ryan Randazzo at ryan.randazzo@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4331. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @UtilityReporter.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wildlife bridge planned near Flagstaff over Interstate 17 in Arizona