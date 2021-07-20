Elk River man gets 90 days in jail for secretly recording girls in MOA changing room

Jul. 20—An Elk River man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for secretly recording teenage girls and women changing in a Mall of America fitting room.

Trevor Nielson, 41, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to felony interference with a minor.

The conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes sex offender treatment and three years of supervised probation.

Nielson was caught with a hidden camera in September 2019 after a Forever 21 manager reported a man had been in one of the dressing rooms for "an unusually long time," according to court documents.

The manager told police she believed the same man had been there two months earlier. Investigators discovered he was watching the video feed on his cellphone from a camera he had hidden in an adjacent fitting room.

Further investigation of Nielson's electronic devices yielded a large number of nude and semi-nude women in changing rooms, including many minors, according to the complaint.

Nielson also had secretly recorded videos of students at the Elk River High School and teenage girls at swimming pools, parks and other areas.