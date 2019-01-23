Elkem ASA (OB:ELK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Elkem ASA (OB:ELK) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Elkem:

0.21 = øre1.3b ÷ (øre27b – øre8.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Elkem has an ROCE of 21%.

Does Elkem Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Elkem’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Elkem’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, Elkem’s ROCE appears to be 21%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 11%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Elkem.

Elkem’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Elkem has total liabilities of øre8.7b and total assets of øre27b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. Elkem’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Elkem’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Elkem. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.